Crestview Collection Mountain View Fir Canoe Bookshelf for $400

Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
$400 $693
free shipping
It's $293 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- measures 70.75" x 23.5" x 12"
- solid natural fir wood construction
- iron nail head trim
Amazon · 5 days ago
Coidak Multifunctional Foldable Sofa Sleeper Bed
$140 $349
free shipping
Apply coupon code "60N5GQ7M" for a savings of $209. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Coidak via Amazon.
Features
- 5 adjustment levels
CB2 · 3 wks ago
CB2 Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping on smaller items
Over 350 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
Lowe's · 1 day ago
InvisiDoor Hidden Bookcase Door
$1,142 $1,197
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
Features
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Target · 1 mo ago
Target Furniture Deals
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ $35
Shop discounts on TV stands, dining chairs, office chairs, nightstands, dressers, desks, and much more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Pictured is the Saracina Home Classic Mid Century Modern 3-Drawer Nightstand for $97.74 (a low by $11).
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Lamps Plus 1/2 Price Days and Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Take up to half off ceiling fans, wall lights, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the Possini Euro Design Double Box 15-1/2" Wall Light for $99.95 ($80 off).
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Downbridge Floor Lamp
$180 $230
free shipping
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- adjustable height from 43" to 65"
- uses one 75W bulb (not included)
