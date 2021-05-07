Crest Pro-Health Toothpaste 4.6-oz. Tube for $1

MyWalgreens members can clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to get this price; it's $2 less than you'd pay for a similar tube at Amazon. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Availabe via pickup only.
- In Clean Mint.
- Not a MyWalgreens member? It's free to sign up.
- You can also take $5 off three tubes via another clippable coupon.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's about a buck less than you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Minty Fresh flavor.
Clip the on-page coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this for $12 less than you'd pay having it shipped from Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- contains fluoride
- gentle whitening
- Invigorating Mint flavor
That's at least $3.50 less than local stores charge and the best price we've seen. Clip the extra 25% off on-page coupon for first time Subscribe and Save orders and check out with Subscribe and Save to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Fresh Breath/Fresh Wave.
Clip the on-page $3 off coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to make this $5 under what you'd pay picking it up locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- Frosty Mint flavor
Use the $4 on-page clip coupon and check out with Subscribe and Save to drop the price. That's $4 under our mention from last week, the best price we've seen, and a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Whitening Mint at this price.
- contains stannous fluoride and zinc
That's $3 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Clip the $2 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register