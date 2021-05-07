Crest Pro-Health Toothpaste 4.6-oz. Tube for $1
Walgreens · 1 hr ago
Crest Pro-Health Toothpaste 4.6-oz. Tube
99 cents $3
MyWalgreens members can clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to get this price; it's $2 less than you'd pay for a similar tube at Amazon. Buy Now at Walgreens

  • Availabe via pickup only.
  • In Clean Mint.
  • Not a MyWalgreens member? It's free to sign up.
  • You can also take $5 off three tubes via another clippable coupon.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
