Crest 5.7-oz. Toothpaste for 49 cents

Clip the $2 off 1 coupon to pay about $2 less than you would at other local stores. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Available at this price in Baking Soda & Peroxide Whitening, or Cavity Protection.
- Other varieties start at $1 after the coupon.
- The coupon can be used once and doesn't stack with the $5 off 3 coupon.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
-
Expires 5/29/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
MyWalgreens members can clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to get this price; it's $2 less than you'd pay for a similar tube at Amazon. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Availabe via pickup only.
- In Clean Mint.
- Not a MyWalgreens member? It's free to sign up.
- You can also take $5 off three tubes via another clippable coupon.
That's about a buck less than you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Minty Fresh flavor.
Clip the on-page coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this for $12 less than you'd pay having it shipped from Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- contains fluoride
- gentle whitening
- Invigorating Mint flavor
Use the $4 on-page clip coupon and check out with Subscribe and Save to drop the price. That's $4 under our mention from last week, the best price we've seen, and a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Whitening Mint at this price.
- contains stannous fluoride and zinc
That's $3 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Clip the $2 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
Select the Subscribe & Save option first, then clip the 15% off coupon and head to checkout to drop the price. That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silly Strawberry. The Silly Strawberry Fluoride-Free option is also available for $9.57 with Sub & Save.
You'd pay $2 more elsewhere – add two to your cart to see this price. Buy Now at Walgreens
- In Big Ass Beer or Big American Bourbon.
- Choose pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Sign In or Register