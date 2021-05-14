Crest 5.7-oz. Toothpaste for 49 cents
Walgreens · 1 hr ago
Crest 5.7-oz. Toothpaste
49 cents $2
pickup

Clip the $2 off 1 coupon to pay about $2 less than you would at other local stores. Buy Now at Walgreens

  • Available at this price in Baking Soda & Peroxide Whitening, or Cavity Protection.
  • Other varieties start at $1 after the coupon.
  • The coupon can be used once and doesn't stack with the $5 off 3 coupon.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
  • Expires 5/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
