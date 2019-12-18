Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $2 less than you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
That's about a buck less than you'd pay for the same quantity in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
That's about a buck less than you'd pay in local stores.
Note: It's expected to ship on December 2. Buy Now at Amazon
That's at least $4 less than you'd pay for a box with four fewer strips and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under what you would pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
That's a savings of up to $150 on a series of arcade classics. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a wide range of men's fits and styles. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a little bit of everything – electronics, kitchen items, toys and games, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
