Walgreens offers the Crest 3D White 3.5-oz Radiant Mint Toothpaste for $2.99. Sign in to your Balance Rewards account and clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to cut it to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2 and the best deal we've seen on any 3.5-oz tube. (For further comparison, it's what you'd normally pay for travel-size tubes.)