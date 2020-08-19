Apply coupon code "Crazyender3usa" to save. That's $25 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Creality 3D
- FDM printer
- Online or offline SD printing
- STL, OBJ, G-Code file formats
That's the best price we could find by $11 and a savings of $133 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acwholesaler via eBay.
- dual y-axis motion control system
- automatically save printing records during power failure
- supports various 1.75mm printing filaments
- MK-10 extruder
- ±0.1mm high printing accuracy
- 0.4mm nozzle
That's a savings of $24 off list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from US warehouse.
- glass plate
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75mm filament diameter
- US plug
It's $445 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- all-metal body
- Carborundum glass platform
- self-developed silent motherboard
That's $69 less the buying from Creality directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- all-aluminum frame
- resume printing after changing filament
- 300mm x 220mm x 300mm print size
- maximum printing speed of 200mm/s
- arrives 60% pre-assembled
- Model: cr-10mini
- UPC: 649910034639
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
That's $60 less than you'd pay at other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200x200mm heated steel spring build plate
- assisted leveling
- dual Y-gantry
- Model: 134438
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Monoprice
- internally lit with LED lights
- removable glass build plate
- auto bed leveling
- 200x150x150mm maximum build volume
- USB and microSD card connectivity
- Model: 36045
Apply code "CC2918" to get the best price we could find by $94 from a seller with enough stock. Buy Now at Cafago
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 350mm x 350mm x 400mm max build capacity
- 4.3" touchscreen
- dual z axis for a more stable build plate
- removable tempered glass plate
- includes 200g sample filament (supports 1.75mm filament)
Sign In or Register