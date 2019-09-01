eBay · 1 hr ago
$197 $352
free shipping
Domecool via eBay offers the Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer with Magnetic Hot Bed Sticker for $229. An instant savings of 14% is applied in the cart to cut the price to $196.94 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- 220x220x250mm printing size
- DC 24V 270W
- 1.75 filament diameter
- Windows OS
Details
eBay · 2 wks ago
Creality Pro 3D Printer Kit
$504 $600
free shipping
Anderlink via eBay offers the Creality Pro 3D Printer Kit for $503.88 with free shipping. That's $96 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto-leveling
- touch screen display
- adjustable print speed
- Model: CR-10S
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Features
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Walmart · 6 days ago
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99 $189
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds up to 24ppm
- 1200x1200 dpi
- 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB
- tiltable LCD screen
- Model: 1418C150
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer
$45 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer, which also faxes and scans, for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our March mention, $14 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two-sided printing
Walmart · 2 wks ago
HP DeskJet 2652 Wireless AIO Color Printer
$39 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2652 Wireless All-in-One Color Printer, which also scans and copies, for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $20 off, and $8 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This one's new.) Buy Now
Features
- LCD screen
- print speeds up to 7.5ppm (black) and 5.5ppm (color)
- 4800x1200 dpi maximum color print resolution
- 60-sheet paper tray
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: V1N05A
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$187 $290
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
eBay · 1 mo ago
Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants
$20
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 4 hrs ago
Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$8 $15
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Amazon · 2 days ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Lordhair 100% Human Hair Swiss Lace Toupee
from $110
free shipping
Lordhair Store via Amazon offers the Lordhair Toupee Soft Full Swiss Lace Men's Toupee With 100% Human Hair in several colors/styles (#1B pictured) from $146.99. Coupon code "25lordhair" drops the starting price to $110.24. With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention from last Black Friday week, at least $39 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- made with high-quality real human hair
- hair length is 5" to 6"
- v-loop hair on the front 1/2", with a graduated hair line
