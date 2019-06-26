eBay · 1 hr ago
$504 $600
free shipping
Anderlink via eBay offers the Creality Pro 3D Printer Kit for $503.88 with free shipping. That's $96 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto-leveling
- touch screen display
- adjustable print speed
- Model: CR-10S
Details
eBay · 2 wks ago
Anet A6 3D Desktop Printer Kit
$139 $232
free shipping
Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $138.99. With free shipping, that's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 220x220x250mm
- LCD screen
- uses 1.75mm filament
Amazon · 5 days ago
3D Hero 3D Printing Pen
$19 $38
free shipping
3DWarhorse via Amazon offers the 3D Hero 3D Printing Pen for $37.99. Coupon code "3DPEN3DPEN" cuts that to $18.99. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- white filament included
- uses PLA filament
- Model: SL-600
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Multifunction Laser Printer
$119 $139
free shipping
Amazon offers the Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer for $119 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds of up to 29ppm
- up to 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- two-sided printing
- wireless connectivity
- Model: 3225/DNI
HP · 6 days ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $86. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds up to 24ppm 1200x1200 dpi
- 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB tiltable LCD screen
Amazon · 6 days ago
HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer
$150 $269
free shipping
As a reader discovered, Amazon offers the HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 40ppm print speed
- 4800x600 dpi
- wired networking
- ePrint technology
- 350-sheet capacity
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 4 hrs ago
adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes
$27 $110
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes in Collegiate Royal/Off White for $35.99. In-cart, they drop to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and savings of $83 off the list price. They're available in sizes from 7.5 to 11.5. Buy Now
eBay · 4 hrs ago
adidas Men's Tubular Dusk Shoes
$33 $100
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Tubular Dusk Shoes in Cloud White/ Solar Red for $43.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 9 to 13
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 25 mins ago
Happygame High Back Gaming Chair
$66 $220
free shipping
Happygame via Amazon offers its Happygame High Back Gaming Chair in Black for $219.99. Clip the on-page 30% off coupon and apply code "E3W4EBNG" to cut that to $65.99. With free shipping, that's $154 off and the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now
Features
- 90-150° reclining angle
- 380-lbs. max weight capacity
- adjustable height & arm rests
- retractable footrest
- detachable headrest pillow & moulded foam lumbar pillow
- Model: OS7702
That Daily Deal · 5 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5" closed
Home Depot · 28 mins ago
Hugger 52" LED Ceiling Fan
$40
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Hugger 52" LED Ceiling Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.74 shipping charge. (You can also pad your order over $45 to qualify for free shipping.) That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find in any color today by $8. Buy Now
Features
- uses one 9-watt LED medium base bulb (included)
- reversible blades
- 3-speed reversible control
- flush mount installation for low ceilings
- Model: AL383LED
