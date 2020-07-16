eBay · 1 hr ago
Creality Ender-5 3D Printer
$309 $442
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11 and a savings of $133 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acwholesaler via eBay.
  • dual y-axis motion control system
  • automatically save printing records during power failure
  • supports various 1.75mm printing filaments
  • MK-10 extruder
  • ±0.1mm high printing accuracy
  • 0.4mm nozzle
