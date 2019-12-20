Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 1 hr ago
Creality Ender-3X 3D Printer with Glass Plate
$168 $185
free shipping

That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Domecool via eBay.
Features
  • 220x220x250mm printing area
  • 1.75 filament diameter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Printers & Scanners eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register