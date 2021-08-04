Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit for $140 w/ $10 Newegg Gift Card

New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$140 w/ $10 Newegg Gift Card $277
free shipping
The gift card makes this the best we've seen and $30 better than buying direct from the brand. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Creality 3D Printer via Newegg.
Features
- reaches 110°
- 1.75mm filament
- 180mm/s max speed
- MK-10 extruder system
- resume printing function
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
