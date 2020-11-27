TomTop · 1 hr ago
$140 $202
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TTBFDEAL" for a savings of $200 off the list price, making it the best price we could find by $27 for just the 3D printer alone. Buy Now at TomTop
- Dispatched from US local warehouse.
- reaches 110°
- 180mm/s max speed
- MK-10 extruder system
- resume printing function
