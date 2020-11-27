TomTop · 1 hr ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit With 5 Meters Filament
$140 $202
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TTBFDEAL" for a savings of $200 off the list price, making it the best price we could find by $27 for just the 3D printer alone. Buy Now at TomTop

  • Dispatched from US local warehouse.
Features
  • reaches 110°
  • 180mm/s max speed
  • MK-10 extruder system
  • resume printing function
  • Code "TTBFDEAL"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
