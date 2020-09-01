Cafago · 1 hr ago
Creality 3D Ender-5 Plus 3D Printer DIY Kit
$455 $493
free shipping

Apply code "CC2918" to get the best price we could find by $94 from a seller with enough stock. Buy Now at Cafago

Tips
  • This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
  • 350mm x 350mm x 400mm max build capacity
  • 4.3" touchscreen
  • dual z axis for a more stable build plate
  • removable tempered glass plate
  • includes 200g sample filament (supports 1.75mm filament)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CC2918"
  • Expires 9/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Crafts Cafago
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register