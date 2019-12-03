Open Offer in New Tab
Banggood · 24 mins ago
Creality 3D Ender-3 V-slot Prusa I3 DIY 3D Printer Kit
$150 $162
$3 shipping

That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Use code “63d99c” to get this discount.
Features
  • 220 x 220 x 250mm printing size
  • 0.4mm standard nozzle
  • Code "63d99c"
  • Expires 12/3/2019
