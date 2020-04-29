Open Offer in New Tab
TomTop · 26 mins ago
Creality 3D Ender-3 High-Precision DIY 3D Printer
$170 $199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at TomTop

  • Apply coupon code "YTCT30" and select shipping from a US warehouse to get this discount.
  • Shipping takes from 5 to 8 business days.
  • ±0.1mm high printing accuracy
  • MK-10 extruder
  • hotbed reaches 230° F in 5 minutes
  • compatible with various 1.75mm printing filaments
  • v-slot linear bearing system
  • 0.4mm nozzle
  • Code "YTCT30"
  • Expires 4/29/2020
    Published 26 min ago
