New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$6 $7
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Crayola Giant Box 120-Count Crayons for $5.87. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Storage box with sharpener
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Crayola Dual Tip Markers Calligraphy Set
$7
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Crayola Brush & Detail Dual Tip Markers Calligraphy Set for $6.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 16 dual-tip markers with a brush tip and an ultra-fine tip
- produces 32 complementary colors in all
- Model: 58-6501
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Loctite Ultra Super Glue 3-Pack
$5
pickup at Home Depot
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Loctite Ultra Super Glue 3-Pack for $4.88. That's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Krazy Glue 5G Advance Precision Tip Glue
$2 w/ orders over $25
free shipping via Prime
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Krazy Glue 5G Advance Precision Tip Glue for $2.19 with free shipping via Prime. That's a buck under what most third-party eBay sellers charge (and $3 cheaper than what Michael's is charging in-store.) Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack
$2
free shipping w/$25
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.87. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $1.87. Buy Now
Features
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 14 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Sign In or Register