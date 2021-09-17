That's a $2 price drop on this set that is exclusively available direct from Crayola. Buy Now at Crayola
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "This set has everything you need to learn to fun lettering on your own. Plus, is has several types of markers, and who doesn't love markers?"
- Shipping adds $5.49 or is free with orders of $30 or more.
- Creative Lettering Guide
- 50 Super Tips Washable Markers
- 5 Paint Brush Pens
- 8 Metallic Markers
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A few local stores tie this price with pickup. Otherwise, it's double this or more elsewhere, even before factoring in shipping fees. Buy Now at Staples
- Opt for pickup to save $9.95 on shipping. Alternatively, shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
That's $30 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen for this machine. (It's $151 off list and $51 less than Cricut's direct price.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue, Champagne, or Rose at this price.
- includes rotary blade, fine point blade, fine point pen, two 12" x 12" cutting mats, 50 free ready-to-make projects, and materials for first project works with over 300 materials and more than twelve tools
- design apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
- docking slot for phone or tablet
- Bluetooth
Apply coupon code "M5KR6IFQ" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jaykuton via Amazon.
- adjustable temperature
- ergonomic designed handle
The die cutting machine costs $13 more direct from Momenta, even without the 44-piece die bundle you get here. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
It's $14 under what you would pay ordering direct from Crayola. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 15 pages blank Color Wonder paper
- 5 markers
- non-drying mess-free ink pad
- 5 jungle themed stamps
Sign In or Register