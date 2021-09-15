It's $14 under what you would pay ordering direct from Crayola. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 15 pages blank Color Wonder paper
- 5 markers
- non-drying mess-free ink pad
- 5 jungle themed stamps
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "79EGT3UC" for a savings of $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HR-Heige via Amazon.
- foldable
- one key start
If you've been more admirable than impish this year, feel free to treat yourself to a $20 discount. Even Belsnickel himself would approve. Or, if it's a gift for an Office superfan, be sure to remind them that it's a tangible thing which you can point to and say, "Hey man, I love you this many dollars worth." Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due for release in late November.
- 24 Pocket Pops
- We hope that one of them is Nate with his mittens...
Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO
Save on a huge selection of over 6,600 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
Save on over 90 options. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jollene 113" 2pc Sectional for $1099 ($1200 off)
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part)
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
A few local stores tie this price with pickup. Otherwise, it's double this or more elsewhere, even before factoring in shipping fees. Buy Now at Staples
- Opt for pickup to save $9.95 on shipping. Alternatively, shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
