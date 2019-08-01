- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Crayola 90-Piece Colossal Creativity Tub for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $4 less in our May mention. (It's also about a buck less than what most sellers charge for similar tubs with even fewer pieces). Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gemmy Twerking Bear Bluetooth Plush for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a pittance for a twerking bear.)
Update: The price has now dropped to $7.69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the the Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter in Black for $349 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $9 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Robert`s Fojjer via Amazon offers Prime members the Crayola Virtual Design Pro-Cars Set for $12.87 with free shipping. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola Giant Box 120-Count Crayons for $5.87. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola Classic Bulk-Size Colored Pencils 100-Pack for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
