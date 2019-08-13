- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Crayola 90-Piece Colossal Creativity Tub for $14.70. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola 4-in-1 Spiral Art Studio Tabletop Kids Easel for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola 152-Count Ultimate Crayon Collection for $10.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most charge $22 or more. Buy Now
Robotime Online via Amazon offers the Robotime 3D Wooden Mechanical Puzzle for $29.99. Coupon code "70YK4RW2" drops the price to $9. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rowood Direct offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in several styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Rolife via Amazon offers the ROKR 3D Propelled Mechanical Locomotive Wooden Puzzle for $49.99. Coupon code "30BL4RGM" drops the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Robert`s Fojjer via Amazon offers Prime members the Crayola Virtual Design Pro-Cars Set for $12.87 with free shipping. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Crayola Classic Crayons 24-Count Box featuring Bluetiful 2-Pack for $1. (You must add two to your cart; a minimum purchase is required.) That's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by a buck, outside of the sellers below. Buy Now
