Walmart offers the Crayola 4-in-1 Spiral Art Studio Tabletop Kids Easel for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola 90-Piece Colossal Creativity Tub for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $4 less in our May mention. (It's also about a buck less than what most sellers charge for similar tubs with even fewer pieces). Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Robert`s Fojjer via Amazon offers Prime members the Crayola Virtual Design Pro-Cars Set for $12.87 with free shipping. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola Giant Box 120-Count Crayons for $5.87. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola Classic Bulk-Size Colored Pencils 100-Pack for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
