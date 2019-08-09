- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Crayola 152-Count Ultimate Crayon Collection for $10.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most charge $22 or more. Buy Now
Robert`s Fojjer via Amazon offers Prime members the Crayola Virtual Design Pro-Cars Set for $12.87 with free shipping. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ROKR 3D Puzzle + Rolife Dollhouse via Amazon offers the ROKR Orpheus Steam Punk 3D Wooden Puzzle Music Box Kit for $32.99. Coupon code "3029EE9D" cuts that to $23.09. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Genround via Amazon offers its Genround Glass Bottle Cutter for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our April mention and $7 less than what most eBay vendors are charging. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pentel Arts 8-Color Automatic Pencil for $13.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Krazy Glue 5G Advance Precision Tip Glue for $2.19 with free shipping via Prime. That's a buck under what most third-party eBay sellers charge (and $3 cheaper than what Michael's is charging in-store.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Crayola 4-in-1 Spiral Art Studio Tabletop Kids Easel for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Crayola 90-Piece Colossal Creativity Tub for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $4 less in our May mention. (It's also about a buck less than what most sellers charge for similar tubs with even fewer pieces). Buy Now
