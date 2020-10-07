New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Set of 2 Enamel Cast Iron Mini Dutch Ovens
$36 $90
free shipping

It's $54 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • They're available in Grey (pictured) or Blue.
Features
  • each measures 4.7" x 6" x 2.5"
  • oven-safe to 500°F
  • enamel cast iron
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/7/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register