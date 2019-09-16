New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Crane 1,500W Smart Space Heater
$47 $172
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Tips
  • sold by Crane via eBay
Features
  • WiFi enabled
  • touch LCD display
  • child lock
  • max 1,000-square foot coverage area
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Heaters eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register