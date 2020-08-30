CraftZee · 11 mins ago
Craftzee DIY Candle & Soap Making Kits
$90 $112
free shipping

That's $20 less than what you'd pay if you purchased the kits separately at Amazon. Apply coupon code "LABORDAY20" to get this price. Buy Now at CraftZee

Features
  • includes 2 separate kits, a candle-making kit and a soap-making kit
  • creates 4 large scented candles and a variety of soaps
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LABORDAY20"
  • Expires 8/30/2020
    Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Crafts CraftZee
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register