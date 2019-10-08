New
Craftsman XSP 12-Gallon 5.5HP Wet/Dry Vac Set
$90 $120
free shipping

That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • XL quick empty liquid drain
  • 7-foot hose and 20-foot power cord
  • storage tray for tools
  • 2.5" diameter secure hose system
  • converts to blower
  • includes 2 extension wands, hose bracket set, cartridge filter, wet pickup foam filter, crevice tool, utility nozzle and floor/squeegee nozzle combo
  • Model: 12006
