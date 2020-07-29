New
Ace Hardware · 19 mins ago
20% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Craftsman cordless tools, batteries, and chargers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
Related Offers
Sears · 1 mo ago
Power Tools at Sears
up to 50% off
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
Tips
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Milwaukee Tool or Battery
Free w/ select Milwaukee M18 Fuel Tools
free shipping
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit with ToughSystem
$499 $1,200
free shipping
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
DeWalt 12" Spade Drill Bit Extension
$7 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll pay at least $2 more to get this shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1/4" ball groove shank
- Model: DW1589
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Clearance
Discounts on over 150 items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit
$59 $100
pickup
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
Features
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
Ace Hardware · 18 hrs ago
Z-Bug Lantern + Light Insect Zapper
$20 $25
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Features
- fully dimmable
- 360º insect-zapping rails
- 360º protective cover for electric rails
- Model: 6587
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Ace Hardware Ace SmartFLO 5/8" 50-Foot Premium Grade Garden Hose
$25 $30
pickup
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.29 shipping fee.
Features
- anti-kink & triple frame technology
- crush proof couplings
- Model: 8820-50
