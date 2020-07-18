Save on a selection of combo kits, drills, trimmers, and more. Choose from over 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.29 shipping fee.
- anti-kink & triple frame technology
- crush proof couplings
- Model: 8820-50
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 ship-from-store charge.
- for use with temperatures above 32°F
- purportedly removes road grime and bugs and helps repel rain away from your windshield
Sign In or Register