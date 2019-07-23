New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Tools at Sears
up to 50% off

Sears takes up to 50% off a selection of Craftsman tools. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" takes an extra $5 off orders of $50 or more while "SEARS35OFF300" takes an extra $35 off orders of $300 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at around $4, or bag free shipping with many orders of $35 or more. (Oversize items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now

Tips
  • Shop Your Way Rewards members will receive cash back in the form of SYWR points. The points are awarded via weekly installments, and each installment must be redeemed within 7 days. (You don't get all the points at once.)
Related
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Copy SEARS5OFF50
Copy SEARS35OFF300
Shop Now
Details
Comments
All Deals Tools & Hardware Sears
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register