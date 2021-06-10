Craftsman Tools Sale at Ace Hardware: up to $80 off for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
free delivery w/ $50

Shop over 60 hand tools, power tools, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join).
  • Pictured is the Craftsman 227-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $99.99 (low by $113).
