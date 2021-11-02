Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- range of 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" sockets
- Model: LX-142
Clip the on-page coupon to save $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- 3", 6", & 12" impact driver socket adapters
- 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" square drive
- Model: LX-106
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- flush mounted reversing lever
- 72-tooth ratcheting box end
- off-corner loading
- alloy steel
- 15° offset
- Model: 9610N
This is the lowest shipped price we found by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- chrome alloy steel with black oxide finish
- laser etched scale
- 24mm hex jaw
- tension spring
- Model: AT26VS
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Sign In or Register