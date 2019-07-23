New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Ratcheting Wrench 20-Piece Set
$55 $130
pickup at Sears

Sears offers the Craftsman Ratcheting Wrench 20-Piece Set for $59.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" cuts that to $54.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.25 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $19. Buy Now

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $15 cash back in SYWR points. The points must be redeemed within 7 days.
  • 12° offset
  • inch sizes 1/4", 5/16", 11/32", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", and 3/4"
  • metric sizes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, and 18mm
  • Model: 41220
