Sears offers the Craftsman Ratcheting Wrench 20-Piece Set for $59.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" cuts that to $54.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.25 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $19. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 42-Piece 1/4" / 3/8" Drive Bit and Torx Bit Socket Wrench Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.25 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best deal today by $5 and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears takes up to 50% off a selection of Craftsman tools. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" takes an extra $5 off orders of $50 or more while "SEARS35OFF300" takes an extra $35 off orders of $300 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at around $4, or bag free shipping with many orders of $35 or more. (Oversize items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $899.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $849.99. With free shipping, that's $620 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 208-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set for $21.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill in Black for $249.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" drops that to $244.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $109.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" cuts that to $104.99. With free shipping, that's $115 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
