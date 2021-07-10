Craftsman Racing for a Miracle Event at Ace Hardware: Up to $70 off

Save up to $70 off a selection of 76 Craftsman hand and power tools while supporting Children's Miracle Network at the same time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select items may require membership (free to join) for full discounted prices, other prices may drop in checkout.
- Pictured is the Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $180 (low by $19).
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
Apply coupon code "HA63DZIJXD" for a savings of $14, which puts it $6 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue (pictured) and Black.
- Sold by Oria Direct via Amazon.
- silicone coated handle
- CRV steel
- 102 bits
- Model: HA63D-OR-OUS
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 double-ended profiles
- aggressive tooth cut
- Model: D2476
Clip the 5% coupon and apply code "30URV5JU" to save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- Other options are discounted via the same coupon and code.
- stainless steel
- includes 8 each of 1/4", 7/16", 3/8" to 5/8", 5/8" to 1", and 3/4" to 1-1/8"
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
