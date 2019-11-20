Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Mach Series 53-Piece Ratchet Tool Set
$26 $100
pickup at Sears

It's $74 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Available for in-store pickup only (stock may vary by ZIP code.)
Features
  • Mach Series ratchet (3/8" drive)
  • 2 adapters (3/8" and 1/4" drive)
  • 20 Mach Series sockets (1/4" and 3/8" drive, standard and metric)
  • 30 screwdriver bits
  • Model: 44731
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register