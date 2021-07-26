Craftsman Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit for $128
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit
$128 $160
free shipping

It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • 90 mph / 340 CFM output
  • Includes a battery and a charger
  • Popularity: 3/5
