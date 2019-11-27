Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman LED Pocket Light
$4 $7
pickup at Sears

It's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $4.49 shipping charge.
  • Pickup availability varies by ZIP code.
  • Requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • features a 10 hour run-time
  • 6 LED 40 lumen
  • magnetic base
  • Model: KTB6S
