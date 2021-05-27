Craftsman Hand Tools at Ace Hardware: up to $50 off for Ace Rewards members

Shop a selection of 14 hand tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join).
- Pictured is the Craftsman VersaStack 216-Piece SAE and Metric Tool Set for $184.99 (low by $14).
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
Save $12 via coupon code "H6338ZLK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Minthemin via Amazon.
- plastic tool box
- combination of a variety of basic tools, precision screwdrivers, hammers, tape measure, pliers, and more
That's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Shop over 50 potential Father's Day gifts, and bag extra savings with your Ace Rewards membership (as marked). Discounted items include power tools, grills, patio furniture, coolers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 2-Tool Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $196 for Ace Rewards members ($14 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Sign In or Register