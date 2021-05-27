Craftsman Hand Tools at Ace Hardware: up to $50 off for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 43 mins ago
Craftsman Hand Tools at Ace Hardware
up to $50 off for Ace Rewards members
Shop a selection of 14 hand tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join).
  • Pictured is the Craftsman VersaStack 216-Piece SAE and Metric Tool Set for $184.99 (low by $14).
