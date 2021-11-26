These 63" 4-piece and 126" 7-piece cabinet and drawer storage solutions start at $1,103.99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Craftsman 63" 4-Piece Suite w/ Cabinet Storage for $1,103.99 (pictured, $276 off)
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in Granite (pictured) or Graphite.
- includes 2 storage cabinets, 2 wall cabinets, and adjustable workbench
- solid wood workbench top adjusts from 28.5" to 42" high
- padded leveling feet
- stainless steel doors and fingerprint-resistant finish
- Model: 20190, 20400
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 24" x 14" x 4"
- 18 red bins each capable of handling up to 2-lbs.
- 12 blue bins each capable of handling up to 3.5-lbs.
- Model: 80694
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10 $8, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
