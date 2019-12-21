Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Garage Glider Rolling Tool Chest Seat
$60 $140
pickup at Sears

That's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $15.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • 2 ball-bearing drawers
  • Tool tray
  • Storage compartment under padded seat
  • Model: 70575
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
Tool Storage & Organization
