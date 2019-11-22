Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Garage Glider Rolling Tool Chest Seat
$55 $140
pickup at Sears

That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • Use coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15.24 shipping fee.
  • 2 ball-bearing drawers
  • tool tray
  • storage compartment under padded seat
  • Model: 70575
Comments
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
