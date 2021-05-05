Craftsman Clearance Sale at Ace Hardware: 40% to 85% off

Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Stock may be limited by ZIP.
Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge.
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
That's a $1 off, and with Prime free shipping it'll save you a trip to Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- square & miter handle feature w/ 45-degree & 90-degree angles
- Model: CMHT20880
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- overstrike protection
- measures 12" x 5" x 1.5"
- Model: CMHT51398
That's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating socket clips
- Model: 83126
It's one-third of its original price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 200 items including bird feed from under a buck, insect killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, tools from $13, fertiliser from $17, lawn mowers from $260, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more
- Pictured is the Southern Resin Whiskey Barrel Planter for $14.99 (low by $20).
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's $29 under list, $11 what you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
Sign In or Register