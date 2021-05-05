Craftsman Clearance Sale at Ace Hardware: 40% to 85% off
New
Ace Hardware · 3 hrs ago
Craftsman Clearance Sale at Ace Hardware
40% to 85% off
pickup

Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Stock may be limited by ZIP.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
  • Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware Craftsman
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register