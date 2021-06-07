Craftsman Ballistic Nylon Tool Bag Set for $9.99 for members
Ace Hardware · 4 hrs ago
Craftsman Ballistic Nylon Tool Bag Set
$9.99 for members $23
free delivery w/ $50

You'd pay $13 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 18" bag for long tools and a 13" zippered tool bag with pockets
  • 600D Denier material, resisting moisture and wear and tear, and feature handles for easy carrying
  • Open-mouth structure on each bag
  • Expires 7/1/2021
