Craftsman Ballistic Nylon Tool Bag Set for $9.99 for members

You'd pay $13 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" bag for long tools and a 13" zippered tool bag with pockets
- 600D Denier material, resisting moisture and wear and tear, and feature handles for easy carrying
- Open-mouth structure on each bag
-
Expires 7/1/2021
Published 4 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to join.)
- 20-24ga. steel construction
- full extension, soft-close drawer slides
- lock and swivel casters
- assembled measurements 26.5" x 14" x 44.25"
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
These start around $10 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- 5 adjustable slots for long-handled tools
- 6 hanging hooks
- Model: 75-ST6059
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Metallic Pegboard w/ Blue Accessories.
- accepts magnets
- measures 32" x 32"
- includes mounting hardware & wall control accessories
- Model: 30-WGL-200 GVBU
Save on shelving, grill and furniture covers, bike and sport racks, work benches, deck boxes, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the WFX Utility Pasadena Mop Metal Tool Organizer 2-Pack for $27.38 (about $10 less than you'd pay on eBay).
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or pay $4.99.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
You'd pay $30 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more as a member).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's a savings of $3 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt. for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- shock-resistant
- CNC-machined
- Model: CMAF32PH12
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
Sign In or Register