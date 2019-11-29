Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 85-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$36 $99
pickup at Sears

That's $64 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • It's available for in-store pickup only, with stock varying by ZIP code.
Features
  • deep & standard sockets
  • quick-release ratchet
  • tool case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
SHJM
No shipping available. No "Free shipping".
16 hr 26 min ago