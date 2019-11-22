Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 35 mins ago
Craftsman 85-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$36
pickup at Sears

That's $64 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • It's available for in-store pickup only, with stock varying by ZIP code.
  • deep & standard sockets
  • quick-release ratchet
  • tool case
