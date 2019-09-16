New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 8-Foot Premium Heavy-Duty Workbench w/ Stainless Steel Top
$255 $580
pickup at Sears

That's $325 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee.
  • stainless steel top
  • adjustable legs
  • 3,000-lb. load capacity
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Sears Craftsman
