Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 75-Pc. Combination Tap & Die Carbon Steel Set
$56 $61
pickup

That's a savings of $164. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • includes an assortment of standard and metric drive tools, plug taps, and hex dies, and a storage case
  • Model: 52377
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register