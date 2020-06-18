New
Lowe's · 35 mins ago
Craftsman 72" x 41" Wood Work Bench
$199 $279
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup since home delivery will cost an arm and a leg.
Features
  • butcher block top
  • steel frame
  • 1,450-lb. load rating
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Lowe's Craftsman
Father's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register