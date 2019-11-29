Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 7-Piece Universal Standard Ratcheting Set
$27 $60
That's the best price we could find by $15.

Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • Set includes 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8" and 11/16" sizes
  • Model: 21028
  • Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
