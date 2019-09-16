New
Sears · 23 mins ago
Craftsman 6-Foot Heavy-Duty Floor Cabinet w/ 4 Shelves
$227 $510
pickup at Sears

That's $283 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $69.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 27 cubic feet of storage
  • Each shelf supports up to 100 lbs.
  • Keyed locking system
  • Measures 36" x 21.5" x 74"
  • Model: 114366
