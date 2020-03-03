Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 17 mins ago
Craftsman 6" Bench Vise
$65 $70
free shipping

That's about $15 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
Features
  • 180° bolt swivel
  • 6.75" capacity
  • Model: 51856
Details
Comments
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
